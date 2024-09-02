in Runway

Crystal Effio Couldn’t Miss At Las Vegas Swim Week, Looking Beautiful For Mister Triple X, Pink Melon, Sharnel Guy

The rising star model made a statement throughout Las Vegas Swim Week.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 19: A model walks the runway for the Mister Triple X fashion show during Style Oasis presented by Art Hearts Fashion and MMGNET group at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Up-and-coming model Crystal Effio enjoyed a big career milestone this August, walking for multiple designers at the inaugural Las Vegas Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

She slayed each show, cementing herself as a promising force on the runway.

Rocking very different styles, Crystal was nonetheless consistently stunning on behalf of Mister Triple X, Pink Melon Swimwear, and Sharnel Guy. She quite simply shined at the event, helping the Las Vegas Swim Week celebration make a big late-summer impact.

Photos from Crystal’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Crystal Effio] walks the runway for the Pink Melon Swimwear fashion show during the Swim Week Las Vegas powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: A model [Crystal Effio] walks the runway for the Pink Melon Swimwear fashion show during the Swim Week Las Vegas powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 19: A model [Crystal Effio] walks the runway for the Mister Triple X fashion show during Style Oasis presented by Art Hearts Fashion and MMGNET group at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 19: A model [Crystal Effio] walks the runway for the Mister Triple X fashion show during Style Oasis presented by Art Hearts Fashion and MMGNET group at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 16: A model [Crystal Effio] walks the runway for the Sharnel Guy Swimwear fashion show during the Swim Week Las Vegas powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

