Crystal Effio Couldn’t Miss At Las Vegas Swim Week, Looking Beautiful For Mister Triple X, Pink Melon, Sharnel Guy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 19: A model walks the runway for the Mister Triple X fashion show during Style Oasis presented by Art Hearts Fashion and MMGNET group at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Up-and-coming model Crystal Effio enjoyed a big career milestone this August, walking for multiple designers at the inaugural Las Vegas Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion.
She slayed each show, cementing herself as a promising force on the runway.
Rocking very different styles, Crystal was nonetheless consistently stunning on behalf of Mister Triple X, Pink Melon Swimwear, and Sharnel Guy. She quite simply shined at the event, helping the Las Vegas Swim Week celebration make a big late-summer impact.
Photos from Crystal’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.
