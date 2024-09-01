Charli XCX’s “360” Officially Joins Top 15 At Pop Radio

The ascent of “360” continues, as Charli XCX’s “brat” hit officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played 6,682 times during the August 25-31 tracking period, “360” climbs two places to #15 on the listing. This week’s spin count bests last week’s mark by a healthy 666 plays.
“360” represents the only new addition to the Top 15 on this week’s chart, which is of the fairly quiet variety. There are no new Top 10 or Top 20 additions, and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” remains #1.
