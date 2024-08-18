Raising Cane’s Supports Grand Isle Artificial Reef Installation, Underscores Commitment To Community

Whether one visits a restaurant, interacts with the brand on social media, or listens to commentary from owner Todd Graves, they will reach a clear conclusion about Raising Cane’s: people are at the heart of the business.

The beloved restaurant business cares about the people it serves. It values the people who are doing the serving. And it prioritizes the people – frequent customers or not – who welcome the rapidly growing restaurant chain into its communities.

This appreciation for community drives so many of the brand’s strategic decisions. It also explains the organization’s incredibly meaningful approach to philanthropy and service.

Many major brands tout the importance of doing good, and a healthy percentage do put money behind their rhetoric. Where Cane’s stands apart, however, is in the unique, refreshingly human way it approaches its service efforts. Its goal is not to signal theoretical support for abstract “causes” but instead demonstrate its wholehearted understanding for the needs, concerns, and values of the people in the communities it serves.

This special approach to giving was on full-display this past week, when Graves and the Raising Cane’s team commenced a marine life rejuvenation project with Coastal Conservation Association Louisiana (CCA Louisiana). Through $500,000 in donations and fervent, genuine support, Cane’s is helping CCA Louisiana install five artificial reefs in the region.

The first installation took place in Grand Isle, LA on Wednesday, with Graves joining dignitaries from CCA Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Danos, and Natrx, as well as State Representative Dr. Joseph Orgeron, and Mayor David Camardelle for the big moment. The artificial reef, officially known as Raising Cane’s Hotel Sid, will reinvigorate marine life at the well-known (but recently decommissioned) Hotel Sid oil and gas platform.

Inherently supportive to the marine ecosystem, the effort also carries tremendous significance for the local community. Fishing plays a crucial role in Grand Isle – both as part of the local lifestyle and as an economic and tourist driver – and this effort ensures that aspect of the community will continue in a significant way. Whether to provide unforgettable family bonding moments or attract anglers to the special community, the artificial reef will play a role in furthering Grand Isle’s important fishing legacy.

Through his press conference remarks, as well as additional comments throughout the installation, Graves made his appreciation for this aspect abundantly clear. Equally clear was the fact that the location has personal significance to Graves.

“I’ve had many great times here at Grand Isle and fishing at Hotel Sid, and I’m so proud to help restore the reefs that not only our marine ecosystem depends on, but all these local businesses and anglers,” shared Graves. “I’m a native Louisianan and grew up fishing in these waters, and as a conversationist and fisherman, building Raising Cane’s Hotel Sid means so much to me and the fishing community.”

Graves’ sincere support – from both a monetary and spiritual perspective – earned him the Grand Isle Medal of Honor.

“I was born and raised here and come from a fishing family,” said Mayor Camardelle. “I remember going fishing with my dad and this gift from Todd will enable future generations to do the same. I’m proud to award him Grand Isle’s Medal of Honor for his avid conservationism and dedication to restoring our waters and reefs.”

Providing more than 10,000 square feet of living reef, the installation uses “Cajun Coral,” Natrx’s 3D-printed form of concrete that is superior to traditional methods. The material will get stronger over time, while promoting generations of habitat growth and ecological benefits.

Consisting of a meet-and-greet with key stakeholders, an engaging press conference, and a boat tour to see the installation in action, the Wednesday event was a window into the power of purposeful service. Whether they were directly connected to the region and its government, the conservation groups, the technology providers, or Raising Cane’s, those in attendance showcased an undeniable enthusiasm for what was happening. They care about rejuvenating marine life around Hotel Sid, and they know efforts like this go a long way in achieving that goal.

More details are still to come regarding the next four reefs. But the inaugural installation has already made one thing clear: this effort is extremely meaningful to those in the community. And because of that, it carries undeniable significance to Todd Graves and the Raising Cane’s team.