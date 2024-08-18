Charli XCX’s “360” Enters Top 20 As Pop Radio’s Greatest Airplay Gainer

Charli XCX’s “brat” single “360” continues to fly at pop radio, blasting into the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format. It, moreover, does so while posting the format’s greatest airplay gain.

Up three places from last week’s position, “360” earns #18 on this week’s chart.

“360” received ~4,984 spins during the August 11-17 tracking period. The count bests last week’s mark by a whopping 1,598.

The count ranks as the week’s greatest gain; Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” the #2 gainer, added 1,369 spins this week.