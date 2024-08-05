Holly Humberstone, Maisie Peters, More Confirmed As Openers For Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour Shows

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” will soon head to London’s Wembley Stadium for a five-night stand. With the shows approaching, the global superstar just shared news regarding the lineups.
Prior to Paramore’s nightly performance in the direct support position, each show will also feature an opening set from a buzzy artist. The schedule appears to be as follows:
August 15 – Sofia Isella
August 16 – Holly Humberstone
August 17 – Suki Waterhouse
August 19 – Maisie Peters
August 20 – RAYE
As Swift shared the news on her Instagram story, the artists began commenting their excitement about the upcoming gig.
