Ilona Maher Scheduled For Interview On August 12 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The Olympic rugby sensation will appear on Monday’s “Late Night.”

Tom Brady and Ilona Maher taking a selfie at the Olympics | Via @ilonamaher

NBC’s coverage of the Paris Games will officially be ending this week, but there will still be an Olympic element to the network’s upcoming broadcasts.

The network’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will return to original production on August 12, and that night’s episode will feature one of the buzziest recent Olympians.

US rugby sevens star Ilona Maher, who won a bronze medal at this year’s games, will drop by for a chat on the broadcast. As of press time, she is the only interviewee listed for the episode.

The only other confirmed guest is Todd Sucherman, who will be sitting in with The 8G Band for a week-long residency.

