Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” flies into this week’s Top 10.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER | Billie by Finneas Screenshot | Interscope

One week after hitting pop radio’s Top 10 with “LUNCH,” Billie Eilish enters the region with a different song.

Follow-up single “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” rises one place to #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Though another positive achievement in a career already rich with them, the move also has a negative consequence — it kicks the aforementioned “LUNCH” out of the Top 10.

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” scored ~8,327 spins during the July 28-August 3 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a healthy 1,375. The gain ranks as the format’s largest increase.

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” represents the week’s only new addition to the Top 10.

