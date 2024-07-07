in Music News

Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” Remains #1 On Rhythmic, Urban Radio Charts

“MILLION DOLLAR BABY” spends a second week at #1.

Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby visualizer screenshot | YouTube

Last week, Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” reached #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts. This week, it remains in that pinnacle position.

— “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” stays at #1 on the rhythmic chart, courtesy of the ~7,211 spins it received during the June 30-July 6 tracking period (+40).

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” holds at #2, while Bryson Tiller’s “Whatever She Wants” stays in the #3 position. Kehlani’s “After Hours” spends another week at #4, and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” ticks up one place.

— “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” meanwhile retains #1 on the urban chart thanks to a spin count of ~6,811 (-654).

“Not Like Us” remains in the #2 spot, while Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” maintains its #3 position. GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” retains the #4 spot, and Bay Swag, Cash Cobain & Ice Spice’s “Fisherr” rises one place to #5.

