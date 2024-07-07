Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” remains the top song at pop radio, scoring a second week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Espresso” received ~17,319 spins during the June 30-July 6 tracking period, marking a gain of 283 from last week’s count.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” stays in the #2 position, while Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” ascends one spot to #3.

Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” moves up one position to #4, and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” descends two places to #5 on the new chart.