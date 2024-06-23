Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Earns 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song, 2nd Week Atop Urban Chart

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” continues its impressive radio run, securing a third week atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart and a second at #1 on the urban listing.

— “Not Like Us” received ~7,032 rhythmic spins during the June 16-22 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 57 but keeping the song ahead of the pack.

Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” holds at #2, while Bryson Tiller’s “Whatever She Wants” stays at #3 on the rhythmic chart.

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” spends another week at #4, as Kehlani’s “After Hours” climbs two places to #5.

— “Not Like Us” meanwhile rules the urban chart thanks to the ~7,044 spins it received at the format (+372).

“Like That” rises one spot to #2, while “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” jumps two places to #3. GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” drops two spots to #4, and Sexyy Red’s “Get It Sexyy” slides one level to #5.