in Music News

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Earns 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song, 2nd Week Atop Urban Chart

“Not Like Us” continues to rule both formats.

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us audio cover

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” continues its impressive radio run, securing a third week atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart and a second at #1 on the urban listing.

— “Not Like Us” received ~7,032 rhythmic spins during the June 16-22 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 57 but keeping the song ahead of the pack.

Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” holds at #2, while Bryson Tiller’s “Whatever She Wants” stays at #3 on the rhythmic chart.

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” spends another week at #4, as Kehlani’s “After Hours” climbs two places to #5.

— “Not Like Us” meanwhile rules the urban chart thanks to the ~7,044 spins it received at the format (+372).

“Like That” rises one spot to #2, while “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” jumps two places to #3. GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” drops two spots to #4, and Sexyy Red’s “Get It Sexyy” slides one level to #5.

bryson tillerfutureglorillakehlanikendrick lamarmetro boominnot like ussexyy redTommy richman

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

David Guetta & OneRepublic’s “I Don’t Wanna Wait” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 2nd Week Atop Hot AC Listing