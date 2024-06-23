Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 2nd Week Atop Hot AC Listing

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” remains the biggest song at mainstream radio, earning a third week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart and a second week in control of the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “Too Sweet” received ~16,902 pop spins during the June 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 232.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” holds at #2, while Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” spends another week at #3. The consistency holds through the balance of the Top 5, with SZA’s “Saturn” staying at #4 and Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” remaining at #5.

— The Hozier single meanwhile garnered ~6,080 Hot AC spins, marking a week-over-week gain of 474.

“Beautiful Things” stays at #2 on the Hot AC chart, while Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” climbs a place to #3. “Fortnight” concurrently drops one level to #4, and Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” stays at #5.