David Guetta & OneRepublic’s “I Don’t Wanna Wait” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

The collaboration takes over #1 on the dance chart.

David Guetta & OneRepublic - I Don't Wanna Wait | Warner

Dance radio has a new #1 this week, and it comes from David Guetta and OneRepublic.

The artists’ collaboration “I Don’t Wanna Wait” rises two places to #1 on the Mediabase dance radio chart, seizing the throne from Diplo & Riva Starr’s “Heaven Or Not (featuring Kareen Lomax).”

“I Don’t Wanna Wait” received ~606 spins during the June 16-22 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 87.

Seven Lions & Illenium’s “Not Even Love (featuring ÁSDÍS)” rises two spots to #2, while Zerb & The Chainsmokers’ “Addicted (featuring INK)” falls one spot to #3. The aforementioned “Heaven Or Not” drops to #4, and Bebe Rexha’s “Chase It” jumps five places to #5.

