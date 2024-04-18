in Music News

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio

“Beautiful Things” will reach #1 at another format.

Benson Boone by Dennis Leupold, press photo courtesy of Warner Records

One week after reaching #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” will do the same on the pop listing.

As the April 14-20 tracking period nears its conclusion, “Beautiful Things” is trending as the week’s #1 song. Barring an unexpected, late-week twist of fate, it will leapfrog Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” and secure its position atop the chart.

“Beautiful Things” has proven to be a legitimate breakout for Benson Boone, complementing its radio success with strong consumption numbers. To date, it has gone as high as #2 on the overall Billboard Hot 100.

beautiful thingsbenson boone

