Post Malone Collaboration “Fortnight” Will Be First Single From Taylor Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department”

When it comes to blockbuster album releases, the concept of a lead single is almost becoming obsolete. Virtually every song from the album receives considerable first-week attention, thus ensuring all are in position to make a big chart impact.

Still, artists and their teams do need to choose songs to make the centerpiece of the campaign. They need to signal the song that streaming and radio curators should prioritize on their playlists — and that fans should most enthusiastically support.

For Taylor Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department,” the focus will be a collaboration.

Swift announced Thursday that “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” will be the album’s first official single. The song should thus receive immediate radio and streaming attention upon release. A music video will launch at 8PM ET Friday, and a physical CD is available for purchase on her website.

The song thus becomes the frontrunner to earn #1 on the relevant week’s Billboard Hot 100. The album itself is essentially a lock to start as a dominant #1 on the Billboard 200.