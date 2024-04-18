in Music News

Songs By Olivia Rodrigo, Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion, SZA Approaching Top 10 At Pop Radio

But it appears only one will get there on this week’s chart.

Three buzzy songs are vying for a Top 10 position on the Mediabase pop radio chart. But based on current tracking, it appears that only one will secure that position this week.

As we move into the latter part of the April 14-20 tracking period, Olivia Rodrigo’s “obsessed,” Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault,” and SZA’s “Saturn” are all within striking distance of an official Top 10 position.

“Not My Fault” opened the week in the lead, but its rate of gain trails that of “Saturn” and “obsessed.” As such, it is difficult to predict what song will hold #10 when the chart goes final this weekend.

One song, nonetheless, definitely should get there — Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” will fall comfortably out of the Top 10, leaving the vacancy. Based on current tracking, no other spot will become available this week. Noah Kahan’s rolling #9 “Stick Season” and Ariana Grande’s rolling #8 “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” are already out of reach for the two songs. Tate McRae’s rolling #7 “greedy” is beginning to fall, but it has roughly 5,000 spins of buffer — and is thus at no risk of leaving the Top 10 this week.

