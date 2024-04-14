in Hot On Social

Leah Halton’s Gorgeous “Praise Jah In The Moonlight” Selfie Video Becoming One Of Biggest TikToks Ever

The video already has over 570 million views and over 42 million likes.

Leah Halton looks stunning in her viral TikTok video

Leah Halton’s inverted car selfie video set to “Praise Jah In The Moonlight” has gone beyond viral on TikTok, earning comparisons to Bella Poarch’s record-breaking “M To The B” clip from the summer of 2020.

Captioned “summer,” Halton’s video has amassed 570 million views and over 42 million likes as of press time on Sunday, April 14. Only a few other videos have ever received as many likes, with Poarch’s clip holding the record of 65.6 million.

Regardless of whether the Leah Halton video breaks the record, it has clearly broken the Internet and further solidified Halton’s place as social media superstar.

“Further” is an important qualifier, because she had already achieved ample social success prior to the video’s viral ascent. With her stunning beauty, striking style, and accessible content, the model and influencer had already built a large, passionate, engaged fanbase — and secured a previous Headline Planet feature.

@looooooooch Summer😊#Inverted ♬ Praise Jah In The Moonlight – YG Marley

leah haltonPraise Jah in the moonlight

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gabi Moura, Josh Richards Enjoy Celsius Energy’s Cosmic Desert Party At Coachella (Special Look)

Bebe Rexha Stuns In Tight Pants, Hypes Coachella Set In New Instagram Picture