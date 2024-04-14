Leah Halton’s Gorgeous “Praise Jah In The Moonlight” Selfie Video Becoming One Of Biggest TikToks Ever

Leah Halton’s inverted car selfie video set to “Praise Jah In The Moonlight” has gone beyond viral on TikTok, earning comparisons to Bella Poarch’s record-breaking “M To The B” clip from the summer of 2020.

Captioned “summer,” Halton’s video has amassed 570 million views and over 42 million likes as of press time on Sunday, April 14. Only a few other videos have ever received as many likes, with Poarch’s clip holding the record of 65.6 million.

Regardless of whether the Leah Halton video breaks the record, it has clearly broken the Internet and further solidified Halton’s place as social media superstar.

“Further” is an important qualifier, because she had already achieved ample social success prior to the video’s viral ascent. With her stunning beauty, striking style, and accessible content, the model and influencer had already built a large, passionate, engaged fanbase — and secured a previous Headline Planet feature.