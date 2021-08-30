in Pop Culture

Leah Halton Rocks Lounge Underwear, Looks Stunning In New Pictures On Instagram

The model-influencer shares a gorgeous set of Lounge pictures.

Leah Halton rocks Lounge in stunning new Instagram selfie | Via @leahhalton_

Leah Halton has been making waves with her recent Lounge Underwear posts on Instagram, and Monday’s update definitely does not break from that trend.

The influencer-model looks stunning in a gallery of seven pictures wearing a set from the brand. The shots may feature Leah in different angles, but all prove why she has built such a strong following on social platforms.

After just a few hours, the post had generated nearly 50K likes and over 100 comments. The numbers should only grow in the coming hours.

The new post, which includes the creator’s LH10 discount code, is embedded below. Some of Leah’s other recent Lounge posts also follow:

