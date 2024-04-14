Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” Ascends To #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Hot AC radio has a new #1 hit, and it comes from Benson Boone.

The artist’s “Beautiful Things” rises two spots to the pinnacle of this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart. The smash received ~5,756 spins during the April 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 623.

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” holds at #2 this week, while Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” drops two spots to #3.

Tate McRae’s “greedy” spends another week in the #4 position, and Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” keeps tabs on the chart’s #5 position.