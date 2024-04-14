in Music News

Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” Officially Makes Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“Stick Season” rises to #9 on this week’s listing.

Noah Kahan - Stick Season Deluxe album cover | Republic Records

After moving up to #11 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” formally moves into the Top 10 this week.

The song rises two places to #9 on the new edition of the listing.

“Stick Season” received ~8,006 spins during the April 7-13 tracking period. The count bests last week’s mark by 307 plays.

The only new addition to the Top 10 at pop radio, “Stick Season” is charting at an even more impressive #6 on this week’s edition of Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

