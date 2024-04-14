Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” Officially Makes Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

After moving up to #11 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” formally moves into the Top 10 this week.

The song rises two places to #9 on the new edition of the listing.

“Stick Season” received ~8,006 spins during the April 7-13 tracking period. The count bests last week’s mark by 307 plays.

The only new addition to the Top 10 at pop radio, “Stick Season” is charting at an even more impressive #6 on this week’s edition of Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.