Green Day’s “Dilemma” Rises To #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Dilemma” takes over the top spot at alternative.

Green Day’s “Dilemma” makes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Dilemma” earns #1 thanks to the ~2,795 spins it received during the April 7-13 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 192.

Down one place, Cage The Elephant’s “Neon Pill” settles for #2.

Twenty One Pilots’ “Overcompensate” enjoys a one-place lift to #3, while Linkin Park’s “Friendly Fire” descends two places to #4 on the new chart.

Up one spot, Pearl Jam’s “Dark Matter” secures #5.

