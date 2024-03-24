Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Ariana Grande Top 20, SZA Top 25

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” continues its climb at pop radio, formally securing a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” concurrently moves into the Top 20, while SZA’s “Saturn” joins the Top 25.

Played 9,316 times during the March 17-23 tracking period (+1,458), “Beautiful Things” rises three places to #10 on the new chart.

Up ten spots, “we can’t be friends” earns #16 with 5,072 spins (+2,648).

A four-place rise concurrently brings “Saturn” to #23 on the chart. The SZA single posted a tracking period play count of 3,440 (+1,109).