Songs By Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll Make Top 30 At Pop Radio; Meghan Trainor & T-Pain, Djo Top 40

Despite not arriving until late in the March 17-23 tracking period, Olivia Rodrigo’s “obsessed” received enough airplay for a Top 30 debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Usher’s “Kissing Strangers” and Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll’s “Wild Ones” also secure Top 30 positions this week. Meghan Trainor & T-Pain’s “Been Like This” and Djo’s “End Of Beginning” concurrently move into the Top 40.

Played 2,075 inside the tracking period, “obsessed” debuts at #27 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up three places, “Kissing Strangers” earns a new peak of #28. The “Good Good” follow-up received 1,928 spins (+447).

A spin count of 1,797 (+419) lifts “Wild Ones” two spots to #30.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Been Like This” enters this week’s Top 40 at #35. The Meghan Trainor-T-Pain collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 1,007 (+699).

The recipient of 975 spins (+602), “End Of Beginning” rises five places to #36.