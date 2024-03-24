Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Making good on the late-week projection, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” officially secures #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~15,503 times during the March 17-23 tracking period, “Feather” rises two places to the summit of this week’s chart. The spin count reflects a mammoth week-over-week gain of 1,739.

In reaching #1, “Feather” becomes Carpenter’s first chart-topper at the pop format. The hit single already represented her first Top 5 hit.

Down one place, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” settles for #2. Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” slides one place to #2, while Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” ascends two places to #4. Tate McRae’s “greedy” again closes out the Top 5, holding at the #5 position.