in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The hit single becomes Carpenter’s first #1 at the pop format.

Sabrina Carpenter - Feather video screenshot | Island

Making good on the late-week projection, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” officially secures #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~15,503 times during the March 17-23 tracking period, “Feather” rises two places to the summit of this week’s chart. The spin count reflects a mammoth week-over-week gain of 1,739.

In reaching #1, “Feather” becomes Carpenter’s first chart-topper at the pop format. The hit single already represented her first Top 5 hit.

Down one place, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” settles for #2. Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” slides one place to #2, while Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” ascends two places to #4. Tate McRae’s “greedy” again closes out the Top 5, holding at the #5 position.

doja catfeatherjack harlowsabrina carpentertate mcraeteddy swims

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Z3LLA’s “Why Should I?” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio