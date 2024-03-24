310babii’s “Soak City (Do It)” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic, Urban Radio

Rhythmic radio and urban radio each honor at new #1 this week — and it’s the same song. Indeed, 310babii’s “Soak City (Do It)” rises two places to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, while ascending one place to the top of the Mediabase urban listing.

— “Soak City” received ~5,741 rhythmic spins during the March 17-23 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 477 plays.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” holds at #2 on the rhythmic chart, while Chris Brown’s “Sensational (featuring Davido & Lojay)” drops two places to #3. JID’s “Surround Sound (featuring 21 Savage & Baby Tate)” stays in the #4 spot, and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” ticks up one place to #5.

— The 310babii single meanwhile received ~6,641 urban spins during the tracking period (+925).

Muni Long’s “Made For Me” drops a spot to #2 on the urban chart, as “Sensational” stays at #3. 21 Savage’s “redrum” climbs one place to #4, trading place with SZA’s “Snooze” that falls one spot to #5.