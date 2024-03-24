in Music News

Z3LLA’s “Why Should I?” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

The buzzy “Why Should I?” completes its ascent to #1 at US dance radio.

Z3LLA - Why Should I video screenshot

Z3LLA’s “Why Should I?” has spent the past few weeks as one of the greatest airplay gainers at US dance radio. This week, another big gain brings it to the very top of the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Played ~588 times during the March 17-23 tracking period, “Why Should I?” rises two places to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 123.

Loud Luxury’s “Young & Foolish (featuring charlieonnafriday),” last week’s leader, drops a spot to #2 this week.

Madelline’s “i’m only here for the beat” rises two spots to #3, while The Blessed Madonna’s “Happier (featuring Clementine Douglas)” jumps four spots to #4.

Anabel Englund, Disco Lines, and J. Worra’s “Cutting Loose” concurrently ascends two spots to #5.

