“Feather” Pacing To Become Sabrina Carpenter’s First #1 At Pop Radio

Earlier this month, “Feather” become the first Sabrina Carpenter single to reach the Top 5 at pop radio. As soon as this week, it could become her first career #1 at the format.

As the March 17-23 tracking period draws to a close, “Feather” is now leading the race for the top spot on the Mediabase airplay chart.

While its lead over Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” is not yet enough to declare definite victory, all indications are that “Feather” will conclude the week in the pinnacle position. And even if it ends up falling short this week, it would be the odds-on favorite to reach #1 in the following tracking period.

“Feather” is also a big gainer at the hot adult contemporary format, where it boats a Top 20 position.