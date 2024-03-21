Daniela Melchior Supports “Road House” On March 26 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I114 -- Pictured: (l-r) Daniela Melchior, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
The 2024 version of “Road House” just launched on Prime Video. To celebrate the occasion, star Daniela Melchior will be making an upcoming daytime television appearance.
The actress appears on the Tuesday, March 26 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Melchior chats with host Kelly Clarkson the broadcast.
Filmed in advance, the broadcast will also feature an appearance by Gisele Bundchen, a celebration of Chuck Scarborough’s 50-year on-air legacy, and a performance from “Back To The Future: The Musical.” Kelly will perform “Too Cool To Die” as her Kellyoke song.
Comments
Loading…