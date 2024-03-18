Shakira Confirmed For Interview, Performance On March 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Three days after releasing new album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira will drop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the global music icon will appear as the lead interview guest on the broadcast. She will also close that night’s episode with a performance.

That night’s episode will additionally feature a chat with Dakota Fanning. A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Monday, March 18: Guests include Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes and musical guest The Black Crowes. Show #1942

Tuesday, March 19: Guests include Tracy Morgan, Leslie Bibb, Chef José Andrés and musical guest Adrianne Lenker. Show #1943

Wednesday, March 20: Guests include Kristen Wiig, Lenny Kravitz and musical guest Lenny Kravitz. Show #1944

Thursday, March 21: Guests include Gisele Bündchen, Wayne Brady and comedian Mary Beth Barone. Show #1945

Friday, March 22: Guests include Alicia Keys, Tony Goldwyn, Maleah Joi Moon and a performance from Hell’s Kitchen. Show #1946

Monday, March 25: Guests include Shakira, Dakota Fanning and musical guest Shakira. Show #1947