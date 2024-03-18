in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends” Debuts As #1 Song In America

The new Ariana Grande single tops this week’s Hot 100.

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends | videos screenshot | Republic

“we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” the new focus track from Ariana Grande’s new album “Eternal Sunshine,” unsurprisingly debuts atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Powered by robust opening week streams and sales and strong early airplay, “we can’t be friends” becomes the ninth Ariana Grande song to reach #1 on the all-important Hot 100.

“we can’t be friends” replaces Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s “Carnival (featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)” atop this week’s chart; that song falls to #4 this week. Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” holds at #2, while Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Thing” rises one place to #3.

Down two places, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” settles for #5.

ariana grandewe can't be friends

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio; Ariana Grande, SZA Top 30