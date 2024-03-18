Billboard Hot 100: Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends” Debuts As #1 Song In America

“we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” the new focus track from Ariana Grande’s new album “Eternal Sunshine,” unsurprisingly debuts atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Powered by robust opening week streams and sales and strong early airplay, “we can’t be friends” becomes the ninth Ariana Grande song to reach #1 on the all-important Hot 100.

“we can’t be friends” replaces Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s “Carnival (featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)” atop this week’s chart; that song falls to #4 this week. Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” holds at #2, while Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Thing” rises one place to #3.

Down two places, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” settles for #5.