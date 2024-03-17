in Music News

Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio; Ariana Grande, SZA Top 30

“Save Me” “we can’t be friends,” and “Saturn” hit new highs on the pop chart.

Save Me - YouTube audio cover | BMG/This Is Hit/Stoney Creek

Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s country crossover “Save Me” continues to climb the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, formally securing a Top 25 position this week.

Played 2,434 times during the March 10-16 tracking period, the ballad rises three places to #25. This week’s spin count bests last week’s mark by 206.

— As “Save Me” reaches the Top 25, Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” and SZA’s “Saturn” secure Top 30 positions.

Up fourteen spots, “we can’t be friends” claims #26 with 2,424 spins (+2,022).

The recipient of 2,331 spins (+1,362), “Saturn” ascends five places to #27.

