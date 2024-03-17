Thomas Rhett & Morgan Wallen’s “Mamaw’s House” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

A very high-profile collaboration reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, as Thomas Rhett’s “Mamaw’s House (featuring Morgan Wallen)” ascends to that pinnacle position.

Up three places from last week’s spot, “Mamaw’s House” seizes #1 from Kane Brown’s “I Can Feel It.” That song falls out of the Top 5 this week.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Mamaw’s House” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 10-16 tracking period. It received ~9,058 spins (+1,326) and ~37.4 million audience impressions.

HARDY’s “TRUCK BED” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Wallen’s own “Man Made A Bar (featuring Eric Church)” jumps two places to #3.