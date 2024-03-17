in Music News

The Black Keys’ “Beautiful People (Stay High)” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

“Beautiful People” ascends to #1 on this week’s alternative chart.

The Black Keys by Jim Herrington, courtesy of Warner Records

The Black Keys’ “Beautiful People (Stay High)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,897 times during the March 10-16 tracking period, “Beautiful People” rises one spot to #1. The play count tops last week’s mark by 396.

Sum 41’s “Landmines,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week.

Linkin Park’s “Friendly Fire” rises one level to #3, as Cage The Elephant’s “Neon Pill” drops a place to #4.

Twenty One Pilots’ “Overcompensate” concurrently enjoys a three-place lift to #5 on this week’s Mediabase alternative chart.

beautiful people (stay high)cage the elephantlinkin parksum 41the black keystwenty one pilots

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay’s “Sensational” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Thomas Rhett & Morgan Wallen’s “Mamaw’s House” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio