The Black Keys’ “Beautiful People (Stay High)” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

The Black Keys’ “Beautiful People (Stay High)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Played ~2,897 times during the March 10-16 tracking period, “Beautiful People” rises one spot to #1. The play count tops last week’s mark by 396.
Sum 41’s “Landmines,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week.
Linkin Park’s “Friendly Fire” rises one level to #3, as Cage The Elephant’s “Neon Pill” drops a place to #4.
Twenty One Pilots’ “Overcompensate” concurrently enjoys a three-place lift to #5 on this week’s Mediabase alternative chart.
