Loud Luxury & Charlieonnafriday’s “Young & Foolish” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

Loud Luxury’s “Young & Foolish (featuring Charlieonnafriday)” makes a big move at US dance radio this week, rising three places to #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Young & Foolish” received a format-leading ~577 plays during the March 10-16 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 114.

Down one place, David Guetta & Kim Petras’ “When We Were Young” claims #2 on the new listing.

Z3lla’s “Why Should I?” jumps two spots to #3, while Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” drops two levels to #4.

Up five places, Madelline’s “I’m only here for the beat” earns a new peak of #5.