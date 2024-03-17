in Music News

Muni Long’s “Made For Me” Officially Claims #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Made For Me” secures the lead position on the urban radio listing.

Muni Long - Made For Me video screenshot | Def Jam/Republic

Urban radio has a new #1, and it comes from Muni Long.

The acclaimed act earns the top spot courtesy of “Made For Me,” which rises two places to the peak of this week’s Mediabase urban listing. “Made For Me” received ~6,383 spins during the March 10-16 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 965.

310babii’s “Soak City” spends another week in the #2 position, while Chris Brown’s “Sensational (featuring Davido & Lojay)” drops two levels to #3.

Up two spots, SZA’s “Snooze” earns #4 on the new urban chart. 21 Savage’s “redrum” concurrently ascends two places to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

