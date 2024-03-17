Muni Long’s “Made For Me” Officially Claims #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Urban radio has a new #1, and it comes from Muni Long.

The acclaimed act earns the top spot courtesy of “Made For Me,” which rises two places to the peak of this week’s Mediabase urban listing. “Made For Me” received ~6,383 spins during the March 10-16 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 965.

310babii’s “Soak City” spends another week in the #2 position, while Chris Brown’s “Sensational (featuring Davido & Lojay)” drops two levels to #3.

Up two spots, SZA’s “Snooze” earns #4 on the new urban chart. 21 Savage’s “redrum” concurrently ascends two places to #5.