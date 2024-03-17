Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Victoria Monet, Dua Lipa Top 20

After multiple weeks in the #16 position, Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” finally moves into the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” and Dua Lipa’s “Training Season” concurrently hit the Top 20.

Played 5,130 times during the March 10-16 tracking period (+446), “Not My Fault” ascends one place to #15.

Up two spots, “On My Mama” earns #19 courtesy of its 3,726 tracking period plays (+231).

The recipient of 3,317 spins (+863), “Training Season” jumps seven places to #20. The song actually ties The Weeknd, JENNIE & Lily-Rose Depp’s “One Of The Girls” for spins, but it wins the tiebreaker — and the #20 position — by virtue of its larger week-to-week airplay gain.