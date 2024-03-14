Gisele Bündchen Scheduled To Appear On March 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Modeling icon Gisele Bündchen will appear on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, Gisele will be the lead interview guest on the Thursday, March 21 edition of “Fallon.” That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Wayne Brady.
Later, Mary Beth Barone will take the stage for stand-up comedy.
A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:
Thursday, March 14: Guests include Kacey Musgraves, Deion Sanders and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Show #1940
Friday, March 15: Guests include Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, & Ernie Hudson, Kimbal Musk and musical guest Sleater-Kinney. Show #1941
Monday, March 18: Guests include Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes and musical guest The Black Crowes. Show #1942
Tuesday, March 19: Guests include Tracy Morgan, Leslie Bibb, Chef José Andrés and musical guest Adrianne Lenker. Show #1943
Wednesday, March 20: Guests include Kristen Wiig, Lenny Kravitz and musical guest Lenny Kravitz. Show #1944
Thursday, March 21: Guests include Gisele Bündchen, Wayne Brady and comedian Mary Beth Barone. #1945
