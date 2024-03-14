in TV News

Gisele Bündchen Scheduled To Appear On March 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The iconic model will appear on Thursday’s “Fallon.”

[Photo: Gisele on The Tonight Show | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC]

Modeling icon Gisele Bündchen will appear on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Gisele will be the lead interview guest on the Thursday, March 21 edition of “Fallon.” That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Wayne Brady.

Later, Mary Beth Barone will take the stage for stand-up comedy.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Thursday, March 14: Guests include Kacey Musgraves, Deion Sanders and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Show #1940

Friday, March 15: Guests include Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, & Ernie Hudson, Kimbal Musk and musical guest Sleater-Kinney. Show #1941

Monday, March 18: Guests include Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes and musical guest The Black Crowes. Show #1942

Tuesday, March 19: Guests include Tracy Morgan, Leslie Bibb, Chef José Andrés and musical guest Adrianne Lenker. Show #1943

Wednesday, March 20: Guests include Kristen Wiig, Lenny Kravitz and musical guest Lenny Kravitz. Show #1944

Thursday, March 21: Guests include Gisele Bündchen, Wayne Brady and comedian Mary Beth Barone. #1945

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

