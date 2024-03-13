Kristen Stewart Makes Interview Appearance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1498 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kristen Stewart during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 13, 2024 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Two days after visiting “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Kristen Stewart makes another New York-based TV appearance.
The actress appears as the lead guest on Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Continuing to make appearances on behalf of “Love Lies Bleeding,” Stewart takes part in an interview on Wednesday’s episode. The broadcast also features a chat with Walton Goggins.
Filmed earlier in the day, the episode will grace the NBC airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT. Ahead of the episode, the network shared photos from the taping:
