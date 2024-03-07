in TV News

Kristen Stewart Booked For March 11 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The “Love Lies Bleeding” star will make another late-night TV appearance.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest guest Kristen Stewart during Monday's January 24, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Two days before visiting NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Kristen Stewart will appear on another New York-based late-night show.

The “Love Lies Bleeding” star will appear on the March 11 edition of CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The episode will also feature a chat with Tom Hollander.

Who else can you expect to appear on “Colbert”? Complete listings follow:

Friday, March 8 (OAD: 2/14/24)

Mark Wahlberg

Lily Gladstone

Monday, March 11 *NEW*

Kristen Stewart

Tom Hollander

Tuesday, March 12 *NEW*

Diane Lane

Patton Oswalt

Wednesday, March 13 *NEW*

Paul Rudd

Cecilia Vega – correspondent, 60 MINUTES (CBS)

Thursday, March 14 *NEW*

Interview with and performance by Paul Simon

