Kristen Stewart Booked For March 11 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Two days before visiting NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Kristen Stewart will appear on another New York-based late-night show.
The “Love Lies Bleeding” star will appear on the March 11 edition of CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The episode will also feature a chat with Tom Hollander.
Who else can you expect to appear on “Colbert”? Complete listings follow:
Friday, March 8 (OAD: 2/14/24)
Mark Wahlberg
Lily Gladstone
Monday, March 11 *NEW*
Kristen Stewart
Tom Hollander
Tuesday, March 12 *NEW*
Diane Lane
Patton Oswalt
Wednesday, March 13 *NEW*
Paul Rudd
Cecilia Vega – correspondent, 60 MINUTES (CBS)
Thursday, March 14 *NEW*
Interview with and performance by Paul Simon
