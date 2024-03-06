Kristen Stewart Listed For March 13 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Episode

To support “Love Lies Bleeding,” Kristen Stewart will pay a visit to “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

According to NBC, the actress will appear as the lead interview guest on the Wednesday, March 13 broadcast. That night’s “Late Night” will also feature a chat with Walton Goggins.

Aric Improta will also be present, sitting in with The 8G Band for a week-long residency.

A complete look at upcoming “Late Night” listings follows:

Wednesday, March 6: Guests include Annette Bening (Apples Never Fall) and Julio Torres (Problemista). Adrian Young sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1494.

Thursday, March 7: Guests include Peter Dinklage (American Dreamer) and Rory Scovel (Rory Scovel: Religion, Sex and a Few Things in Between). Adrian Young sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1495.

Friday, March 8: Guests include Austin Butler (Dune: Part Two), Jenny Slate and musical guest Two Door Cinema Club (Performance: “Sure Enough”). The 8G Band with Fred Armisen. (OAD 2/28/24)

Monday, March 11: Guests include Bowen Yang (Hot White Heist and Saturday Night Live) and Kara Swisher (Burn Book: A Tech Love Story). Aric Improta sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1496.

Tuesday, March 12: Guests include Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow), Sara Bareilles (Girls5eva) and James Acaster (Hecklers, Welcome). Aric Improta sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1497.

Wednesday, March 13: Guests include Kristen Stewart (Love Lies Bleeding) and Walton Goggins (Fallout). Aric Improta sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1498.