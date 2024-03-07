in TV News

Kacey Musgraves Scheduled To Chat, Perform On March 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature an appearance by Deion Sanders.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1857 -- Pictured: Musical guest Kacey Musgraves performs "Too Good To Be True" on Saturday, March 2, 2024 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

On the eve of release day for her new album “Deeper Well,” Kacey Musgraves will visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist will be the lead interview guest and musical performer on the Thursday, March 14 edition of “The Tonight Show.” Since her album will make its digital debut at midnight late Thursday night, it will technically be available by the time she takes the stage — if not for much of her interview.

In addition to the Musgraves appearance, the March 14 “Tonight Show” will feature a chat with 2023 SI Sportsperson of the Year Deion Sanders.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Thursday, March 7: Guests include Ricky Martin, Marcello Hernández and musical guest Manuel Turizo & Yandel. Show #1935

Friday, March 8: Guests include Naomi Campbell, Sue Bird and musical guest Kneecap. Show #1936

Monday, March 11: Guests include Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Evan Rachel Wood and musical guest Marcus King. Show #1937

Tuesday, March 12: Guests include Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning, Mike Tirico, Carrie Coon and comedian Katherine Blanford. Show #1938

Wednesday, March 13: Guests include Angela Bassett, Noel Fielding and musical guest Mitch Rowland ft. Ben Harper. Show #1939

Thursday, March 14: Guests include Kacey Musgraves, Deion Sanders and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Show #1940

deion sandersjimmy fallonkacey musgravesnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kristen Stewart Booked For March 11 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”