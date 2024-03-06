John Cena Appears For Interview, Disco Piñata On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1934 -- Pictured: (l-r) Professional wrester & actor John Cena during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an appearance by John Cena.
The wrestler and actor appears as the lead interview guest on the broadcast. Not simply there to chat, Cena also joins Jimmy for a game of Disco Piñata.
In addition to John Cena, Wednesday’s episode features a chat with Jake Tapper. Later, Norah Jones takes the stage for a musical performance.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In advance of the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from the taping:
