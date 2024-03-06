in TV News

John Cena Appears For Interview, Disco Piñata On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

John Cena drops by as Wednesday’s lead interview guest.

Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an appearance by John Cena.

The wrestler and actor appears as the lead interview guest on the broadcast. Not simply there to chat, Cena also joins Jimmy for a game of Disco Piñata.

In addition to John Cena, Wednesday’s episode features a chat with Jake Tapper. Later, Norah Jones takes the stage for a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In advance of the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1934 — Pictured: (l-r) Professional wrester & actor John Cena during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1934 — Pictured: (l-r) Professional wrester & actor John Cena during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1934 — Pictured: (l-r) Professional wrestler & actor John Cena with host Jimmy Fallon during “Disco Piñata” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1934 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon with professional wrestler & actor John Cena during “Disco Piñata” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

