Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Selena Gomez Top 25

The multi-format sensation that is Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” makes another big jump at pop radio, formally securing a Top 15 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” also goes Top 15, while Selena Gomez’s “Love On” blasts into the Top 25.

Played 5,889 times during the February 25-March 2 tracking period, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” soars eight places to #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,597, which ranks as the pop format’s greatest airplay gain.

Up three spots, “Beautiful Things” takes #14 with 5,577 spins (+1,278).

The recipient of 2,858 plays (+1,845), “Love ON” ascends eight levels to #22.