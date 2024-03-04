in Music News

Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Selena Gomez Top 25

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” “Beautiful Things,” and “Love On” rise at pop radio.

Texas Hold Em lyric video screenshot | Columbia

The multi-format sensation that is Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” makes another big jump at pop radio, formally securing a Top 15 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” also goes Top 15, while Selena Gomez’s “Love On” blasts into the Top 25.

Played 5,889 times during the February 25-March 2 tracking period, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” soars eight places to #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,597, which ranks as the pop format’s greatest airplay gain.

Up three spots, “Beautiful Things” takes #14 with 5,577 spins (+1,278).

The recipient of 2,858 plays (+1,845), “Love ON” ascends eight levels to #22.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

