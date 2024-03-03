Chloe Bailey Shares Gorgeous View From Boat, Hypes New Single “FYS”

Chlöe Bailey continues to impress from a musical standpoint, as evidenced by her compelling new single “FYS (F*ck Your Status).”

Just in case some missed the new release, however, Chlöe provided a very noteworthy reminder.

In a Sunday morning Instagram post, the powerhouse artist shared a trio of pictures from a boat. The shots feature an absolutely stunning backdrop, with Chlöe looking incredibly happy — and gorgeous — at the front of the shot.

“Wake up and stream FYS,” she urges in the caption.

The post has already proven resonant, amassing tens of thousands of likes, and plenty of favorable comments praising everything from the view, to Chlöe’s natural, makeup-free look, to the cheeky display on the first picture.