in Hot On Social, Music News

Chloe Bailey Shares Gorgeous View From Boat, Hypes New Single “FYS”

Chlöe looks beautiful in the shots, while reminding fans to stream “FYS.”

Chloe hypes "FYS" with a stunning new Instagram post (Via @chloebailey)

Chlöe Bailey continues to impress from a musical standpoint, as evidenced by her compelling new single “FYS (F*ck Your Status).”

Just in case some missed the new release, however, Chlöe provided a very noteworthy reminder.

In a Sunday morning Instagram post, the powerhouse artist shared a trio of pictures from a boat. The shots feature an absolutely stunning backdrop, with Chlöe looking incredibly happy — and gorgeous — at the front of the shot.

“Wake up and stream FYS,” she urges in the caption.

The post has already proven resonant, amassing tens of thousands of likes, and plenty of favorable comments praising everything from the view, to Chlöe’s natural, makeup-free look, to the cheeky display on the first picture.

chloechloe baileyfys

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Secures 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Selena Gomez Top 25