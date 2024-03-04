in Music News

Songs By Dua Lipa, Shinedown Make Top 30 At Pop Radio; Usher, Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll Top 40

“Training Season,” “A Symptom Of Being Human,” “Kissing Strangers,” and “Wild Ones” rise at pop radio.

Dua Lipa - Training Season era press photo by Tyrone Lebron, courtesy of Warner Records

Dua Lipa’s “Training Season” and Shinedown’s “A Symptom Of Being Human” continue their climbs at pop radio, earning Top 30 positions on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format. Usher’s “Kissing Strangers” and Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll’s “Wild Ones” concurrently debut on the chart.

Played 1,410 times during the February 25-March 2 tracking period (+730), “Training Season” jumps seven places to #29.

Up one place, “A Symptom” takes #30 with 1,259 spins (+395).

Below last week’s chart at #131, “Kissing Strangers” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The Usher single received 487 tracking period plays (+470).

Credited with 467 spins (+242), “Wild Ones” rises five spots to makes its Top 40 entry at #37.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

