Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” Top 20

Two of the buzziest songs is music continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” moves into the Top 15 on this week’s listing, while Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” secures a Top 20 position.

Played 4,171 times during the February 11-17 tracking period, “Stick Season” rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 634.

Up eight places, “Beautiful Things” earns #20 on this week’s chart. The Benson Boone hit received 3,078 spins during the official tracking period (+1,221).