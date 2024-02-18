in Music News

Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” Top 20

The two songs continue their climbs at pop radio.

Noah Kahan - Stick Season Deluxe album cover | Republic Records

Two of the buzziest songs is music continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” moves into the Top 15 on this week’s listing, while Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” secures a Top 20 position.

Played 4,171 times during the February 11-17 tracking period, “Stick Season” rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 634.

Up eight places, “Beautiful Things” earns #20 on this week’s chart. The Benson Boone hit received 3,078 spins during the official tracking period (+1,221).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

