Rachel Zegler Looks Beautiful On People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS -- “Red Carpet Arrivals” -- Pictured: Rachel Zegler arrives to The Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
Rachel Zegler, star of 2023’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” and the upcoming “Snow White” attended Sunday’s People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hanger.
She unsurprisingly looked great at the event, wowing in a black number as she walked on the show’s red (well, blue-green) carpet.
Zegler was one of many entertainment notables in attendance for the show, which gives fans control over the award distribution.
The event was to air on NBC at 8PM ET; Simu Liu was handling hosting duties. Photos from Zegler’s red carpet walk follow:
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — “Red Carpet Arrivals” — Pictured: Rachel Zegler arrives to The Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — “Red Carpet Arrivals” — Pictured: Rachel Zegler arrives to The Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — “Red Carpet Arrivals” — Pictured: Rachel Zegler arrives to The Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — “Red Carpet Arrivals” — Pictured: (Rachel Zegler arrives to the 2024 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. — (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — “Red Carpet Arrivals” — Pictured: Rachel Zegler arrives to the 2024 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. — (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC)
nbc people's choice awards Rachel zegler
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…