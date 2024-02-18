Rachel Zegler Looks Beautiful On People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

Rachel Zegler, star of 2023’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” and the upcoming “Snow White” attended Sunday’s People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hanger.

She unsurprisingly looked great at the event, wowing in a black number as she walked on the show’s red (well, blue-green) carpet.

Zegler was one of many entertainment notables in attendance for the show, which gives fans control over the award distribution.

The event was to air on NBC at 8PM ET; Simu Liu was handling hosting duties. Photos from Zegler’s red carpet walk follow: