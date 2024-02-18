in Music News

Jennifer Lopez & Latto’s “Can’t Get Enough,” The Weeknd, Jennie & Lily-Rose Depp’s “One Of The Girls” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio

“Can’t Get Enough” and “One Of The Girls” climb on the pop radio chart.

A pair of high-profile collaborations officially move into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 2,172 times during the February 11-17 tracking period, Jennifer Lopez’s “Can’t Get Enough (featuring Latto)” ascends two places to #24. The single’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 257 from last week’s mark.

The Weeknd, JENNIE & Lily-Rose Depp’s “One Of The Girls” also enters that region this week, in its case moving from #31 to #25. The song, which has become a major hit after launching as part of “The Idol” soundtrack, received 2,039 pop spins this week (+721).

