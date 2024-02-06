Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

One day after becoming Benson Boone’s first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, “Beautiful Things” earns the top spot on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

The buzzy single won support from another 35 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, yielding a narrow first-place finish.

FLETCHER’s “Lead Me On,” a new playlist pick for 34 stations, ranks as second-most added.

Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” earns third on the Mediabase add board with 29 pickups. With 22 adds each, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor” and The Weeknd, JENNIE & Lily-Rose Depp’s “One Of The Girls” tie for fourth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” (20 adds, 6th-most), Jennifer Lopez’s “Can’t Get Enough (featuring Latto)” (18 adds, 7th-most), Smith’s “Run” (15 adds, 8th-most), Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” (13 adds, 9th-most), Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” (14 adds, 10th-most, tie)**, and Knox’s “Not The 1975” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie).

**Note: Mediabase reports two additional adds for the solo version of “Save Me.”