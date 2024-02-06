in Music News

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Beautiful Things” continues to win support at pop radio.

Benson Boone by Dennis Leupold, press photo courtesy of Warner Records

One day after becoming Benson Boone’s first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, “Beautiful Things” earns the top spot on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

The buzzy single won support from another 35 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, yielding a narrow first-place finish.

FLETCHER’s “Lead Me On,” a new playlist pick for 34 stations, ranks as second-most added.

Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” earns third on the Mediabase add board with 29 pickups. With 22 adds each, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor” and The Weeknd, JENNIE & Lily-Rose Depp’s “One Of The Girls” tie for fourth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” (20 adds, 6th-most), Jennifer Lopez’s “Can’t Get Enough (featuring Latto)” (18 adds, 7th-most), Smith’s “Run” (15 adds, 8th-most), Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” (13 adds, 9th-most), Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” (14 adds, 10th-most, tie)**, and Knox’s “Not The 1975” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie).

**Note: Mediabase reports two additional adds for the solo version of “Save Me.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

