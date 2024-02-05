Maisie Williams, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, More Confirmed For February 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Before “The New Look” launches on Apple TV+, star Maisie Williams will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms the actress for the February 12 edition of its flagship talk show. Williams will be one of three interview guests on the episode, appearing between segments with Michael Cera and Steve Kornacki.

Later, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will take the stage to perform as her “Murder On The Dancefloor” enjoys a resurgence.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Monday, February 5: Guests include Keegan-Michael Key, Boy George and Billy Durney & Matt Pittman Show #1917

Tuesday, February 6: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross, Rod Stewart with Jools Holland and musical guest Rod Stewart with Jools Holland. Show #1918

Wednesday, February 7: Guests include Carey Mulligan, Alan Cumming and musical guest Idles. Show #1919

Thursday, February 8: Guests include Mariska Hargitay, Kid Cudi and musical guest Kid Cudi. Show #1920

Friday, February 9: Guests include Sylvester Stallone, Jalen Brunson and musical guest Madi Diaz. Show #1921

Monday, February 12: Guests include Michael Cera, Maisie Williams, Steve Kornacki and musical guest Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Show #1922