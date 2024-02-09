in TV News

Jennifer Lopez, Alan Ritchson, Gary Clark, Jr Scheduled For February 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Jennifer Lopez will appear as the lead interview guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0916 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer/Producer Jennifer Lopez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on August 17, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Jennifer Lopez’s new album “This Is Me … Now” will arrive on Friday, February 16. That night, the entertainment icon will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms Lopez as the lead interview guest for February 16 “Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson.

Later, Gary Clark, Jr. will close the show with a musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Friday, February 9: Guests include Sylvester Stallone, Jalen Brunson and musical guest Madi Diaz. Show #1921

Monday, February 12: Guests include Michael Cera, Maisie Williams, Steve Kornacki and musical guest Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Show #1922

Tuesday, February 13: Guests include Amy Schumer, JB Smoove and musical guest Yard Act. Show #1923

Wednesday, February 14: Guests include Tyler Perry, Hilary Swank and Christina Tosi & Will Guidara. Show #1924

Thursday, February 15: Guests include Queen Latifah, Margaret Qualley and musical guest Brittany Howard. Show #1925

Friday, February 16: Guests include Jennifer Lopez, Alan Ritchson and musical guest Gary Clark Jr. Show #1926

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

